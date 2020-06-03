A woman was injured in a shooting on Harrison Drive early Wednesday, police say.
Around 3 a.m. Lafayette police officers responded to a disturbance involving a firearm in the 100 block of Harrison Drive. A female victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was able to drive away from the scene and meet officers nearby, Lafayette Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
The woman received medical care but did not require transportation to a hospital.
The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, Griffin said.