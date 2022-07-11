Amy Senegal visited her son Telvis Benjamin’s grave at Calvary Cemetery on Saturday morning, as she has every weekend for over two years, and delivered long awaited news: the men suspected of murdering the 26-year-old had been arrested in his case.
“I said, ‘Son – justice.’ Sitting there I just felt love. It was a different type of love. Like he said, ‘Momma, I can rest now and you can rest as well. Just keep on fighting for my journey,’ ” Senegal said.
On May 30, 2020, Benjamin was fatally shot in the 500 block of Joan Street near his home and died at a local hospital. Nathan Carter, 41, was arrested on second-degree murder and Jacoldy Fox, 32, was arrested on principal to second-degree murder in the case. Both men are currently incarcerated in other parishes; Carter was brought to Lafayette for a court appearance in the case this week.
The men were known to her son, Senegal said.
The mother said she suspected Carter and Fox in her son’s slaying from day one. Talk from the streets made its way swiftly to her, but talk wasn’t enough to secure an arrest and she and her family had to sit by as police made their case.
Knowing the men she suspected of killing her son were out in the world was depressing. Senegal said she felt restless too — not knowing the reason behind her son’s death left her concerned for the safety of the rest of her family. Those feelings gave way to relief, and joy, when news of the arrests came in, she said.
“I couldn’t cry anymore. I cried enough. The only thing I could do was put a big smile on my face,” Senegal said.
After that wave of joy washed over her, Senegal said on reflex she went to call Benjamin to share the news. That’s happened many times over the past two years; something exciting or stressful or interesting would happen and she’d go to call her son. He was her go-to, she said.
Senegal described Benjamin as a fatherly type, a good listener, frequent advice giver, jokester and avid basketball fan.
The 26-year-old had a daughter, Taytum, who is about to turn six. The little girl lives in Dallas, and when Benjamin left the city to return to Lafayette less than a year before his death, the father-daughter duo established a nightly phone routine during which they’d talk for hours, she said.
Benjamin wanted to be a good male role model, a devotion that stemmed largely from growing up in a single-parent household, his mother said.
When a friend’s nephew lost his mother and needed guidance, Senegal told the woman to call Benjamin. He got the teen involved in basketball, checked in on him regularly, sat with him for long conversations and showed interest in his school performance, asking to see his report cards. He did the same for his younger cousins after Senegal’s sister died from cancer, and for other boys in the neighborhood, she said.
“He would always say ‘Momma, I’m going to always be there for my child. I know what you went through and I know it was hard and a struggle, but I will be there for mine and anybody else.’ That’s how that became him being like a father figure, mentor, the go-to man,” his mother said.
Amid the swirling emotions of the last two years, Senegal said she’s chosen to forgive the men accused in her son’s death.
“We’re all children of God…I still have a forgiving heart because God forgave everyone that did wrong to him. Nobody is perfect and nobody is ever living a perfect life,” Senegal said.
Extending forgiveness hasn’t lessened Senegal’s desire to see the accused brought to justice.
She said she plans to attend every court appearance in the case. While the legal process will take time, Senegal said she’s glad there’s forward momentum in the case and said she’s praying for other families who are still waiting in limbo after losing loved ones to violence.
The mother encouraged anyone with knowledge about a crime to speak up, and to speak up quickly. Don’t wait until violence hits closer to home to take action, she said.
“Let’s talk today, not tomorrow. Let’s speak up today about getting these people off these streets. Don’t wait until it’s your loved one and then you want to come tell me, ‘So-and-so did that to your son or so-and-so did that to your daughter.’ No. Let’s nip it in the bud today,” Senegal said.