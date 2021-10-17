Crime file photo

Stock image via ThinkStock

Marcus Lee Andrus, 24, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after an overnight argument ended in gunfire, according to a statement from Lafayette Police.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. They found a 32-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Jacob Perry, 32, also of Lafayette. Investigators determined the victim had been in an argument with Andrus, who allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him.

Andrus also was booked with one count soliciting for prostitution.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

View comments