Marcus Lee Andrus, 24, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after an overnight argument ended in gunfire, according to a statement from Lafayette Police.
Police were called to the 2900 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. They found a 32-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.
The victim has been identified as Jacob Perry, 32, also of Lafayette. Investigators determined the victim had been in an argument with Andrus, who allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him.
Andrus also was booked with one count soliciting for prostitution.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.