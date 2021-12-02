Three men were arrested and over two pounds of suspected fentanyl was seized after Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at a Lafayette home Wednesday night.
Deputies executed the search warrant around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Millie Park Road and located roughly 2.37 pounds of suspected fentanyl, 471 grams of suspected marijuana, six suspected fentanyl pills, a firearm with an obliterated serial number, over $19,000 in U.S. bills and other drug paraphernalia, a statement from sheriff’s office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said.
Three men – 20-year-old Kylen Meche, 23-year-old Landon Guidry and 30-year-old Jevon Lively – were arrested in the investigation.
Meche was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Guidry was booked on possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substances, the release said.
Lively was booked on two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.