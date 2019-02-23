A man who barricaded himself inside a Lafayette apartment for several hours early Saturday during a domestic disturbance shot and killed himself, police said.
Lafayette Police responded around 4:44 a.m. Saturday to an apartment complex in the 200 block of Republic Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance in progress with weapons, Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, public information officer, wrote in a press release.
A woman described in the release as the victim said her boyfriend was inside the apartment, possibly with a weapon. After several attempts to make contact with the boyfriend, he refused to exit the apartment to speak with officers.
The Lafayette Police SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiator Team arrived and attempted to make contact with the male, but he remained barricaded inside, the release states.
After several hours of negotiations, Dugas wrote, a shot was heard coming from inside the apartment. Officers found the man inside suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound that proved fatal.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, Dugas wrote.