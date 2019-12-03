ROANOKE – Lance P. Hoffpauir, 29, was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking on U.S. Highway 90 in Jefferson Davis Parish. The collision occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, an issued statement from Louisiana State Police Troop D said.
Preliminary investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as Hoffpauir was walking east in the westbound lane. He was struck by a westbound 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Reagan Nicole Olmsted, 24, of Welsh.
Hoffpauir sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Olmsted was properly restrained and was not injured, State Police said. The crash remained under investigation.
Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions include wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic.