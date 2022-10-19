A Florida man was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, a 43-year-old Pineville woman whose body was found in a wooded area off Highway 103 in the Washington area in early April 2019.
Robert McPhearson was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder in the death of Alana Micelle Zuccaro. The 43-year-old, a mother and grandmother, was reported missing from Pineville on March 20 and her body was recovered from a wooded area along the banks of Bayou Wauksha off Highway 103, between Port Barre and Washington, the 27th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
McPhearson, who was previously convicted of domestic abuse, killed Zuccaro on March 20 and concealed her body in the wooded area. A week later, McPhearson was arrested by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office while riding a stolen four-wheeler, and he informed police about Zuccaro’s death.
Her body was found on April 3, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence under Louisiana law. McPhearson will be formally sentenced at a hearing on Nov. 2, District Attorney Chad Pitre’s office said.
The case was prosecuted by Pitre and assistant district attorney Alisa Gothreaux.