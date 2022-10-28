A Lafayette man was arrested on felony hit and run on Thursday for striking and killing a Duson man who was walking on West Congress Street earlier this month, Lafayette Police said.
Theophilus Rose, 21, of Lafayette, turned himself over to police at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Thursday and was booked into jail on a warrant for felony hit-and-run. Rose is accused of hitting and killed 43-year-old Ronald Keith Williams, Jr. of Duson on Oct. 17, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Congress Street. Rose was driving westbound on the road when he struck Williams, who was walking on the roadway. Rose then fled the scene before first responders arrived.