A manufactured home in Scott has been ruled a total loss after catching fire early Tuesday, according to a release from the Scott Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.
Around 3:37 a.m., the Scott Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire in the 1200 block of Victoria Street.
Investigators said the homeowner was using an oven in the kitchen to heat the home.
The report said the homeowner smelled fire and discovered the kitchen engulfed in flames. All residents escaped without injury.
Firefighters applied water to nearby houses to prevent further damage. No other homes were impacted.
