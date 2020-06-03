The president of the Lafayette Parish NAACP said Wednesday her organization wants local government to answer and to act on black residents’ concerns about “the plight of the marginalized” here and other issues, including ensuring diversity in the city’s police department.

Marja Lyn Broussard said she was pleased that Lafayette government officials attended a Sunday rally held at the University of Louisiana campus, protesting racism and police brutality. But, she said, the black community wants more.

For starters, she said, Deputy Police Chief Reggie Thomas’ recent retirement led to the elimination of the job held by the department’s highest-ranking officer. Broussard said the NAACP requests that Mayor-President (Josh) President Guillory make known his "plans to ensure black and brown diversity of the city of Lafayette Police Department.”

In fact, she said, she'd like to see the position remain open, possibly for another high-profile black law enforcement officer like Thomas, who has announced he's seeking the city marshal position.

She said when former Police Chief Toby Aguillard and Thomas were the Lafayette department's top-ranked officers, it was building bridges to the "black and brown" community. No more.

"Now he’s (Guillory) going for cutting the deputy chief position," she said.

She also said the Lafayette Police Community Relations Committee should convene a meeting to discuss the black community’s ability to discuss “our state of affairs.” She said Bishop Carlos Harvin, the chief of minority affairs, “should be at the forefront of discussion in our community.”

For example, she said Guillory used federal funds that would have helped minority residents who need housing. Instead, she said, the money went to the business community. That was an opportunity for Harvin to step up on behalf of minority people, she said, but he did not.

"I think that if his position is chief of minority affairs — for black and brown people — he should speak up and represent black and brown people," she said.

When Guillory appointed Harvin, he described the position in a news release: "Carlos will serve as the liaison for minority affairs issues on a day-to-day basis as we listen carefully to the concerns of community stakeholders.

"His unique perspective and relationships will be invaluable to ensuring we treat all of our citizens fairly. With his help, my administration will advance our inclusion efforts in a robust and timely manner," Guillory wrote.

"We need fairness and equality. I don’t think we have that with Josh Guillory," Broussard said.

"We have disparities happening now: housing, recreation, health, the library. The list goes on and on."

Broussard’s concerns were included in a two-page letter, issued at mid-afternoon. Many of the issues concerned national affairs related to the death of Floyd, who was killed during an encounter with police in Minneapolis.

“The murder of George Floyd by police is an unspeakable tragedy,” she wrote. “Sadly, police brutality against the black community has been an ever-present occurrence, dating back to its roots as a method used to preserve the system of slavery.”

Sgt. Derek Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder in the Minneapolis case, but his charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder. Three other officers present were also expected to be charged in the case.

Chauvin’s actions caught on video — he pressed his knee to a prone Floyd’s neck for some eight minutes, even after Floyd said he could not breathe — were followed by protests and riots in Minneapolis and around the country.

Broussard’s letter said the local NAACP wanted the other officers charged even as news broke from the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office that additional charges would be made.

In addition to Thomas’ recent departure from the Lafayette Police Department, longtime recreation department leader Gerald Boudreaux, a 36-year employee, also said he would retire. The popular Boudreaux is also a Louisiana state senator. The decision was abrupt, she said, and indicated Boudreaux was not leaving by his choice.

Thomas said in an interview with The Acadiana Advocate this week that three things must happen to prevent tragedies here like that which befell Floyd in Minnesota. He said those were:

• Increase diversity and promote from within so that police departments reflect the communities they serve.

• Reform disciplinary and termination practices so an officer isn't able to voluntarily quit before being fired, then take a job at another department.

• Include at least one or two civilians on the board that reviews police-involved shootings, deaths and other serious incidents.

Broussard wrote uprisings like those taking place around the country “are a result of the anger, fear, sadness and distrust that have manifested for years throughout our community. Enough is enough. We Are Done Dying.”

She also said the deaths of black men in police custody are “directly related to the systemic racism that plagues our country at an even more alarming rate than the coronavirus. Our communities have been in a state of emergency long before the first COVID-19 case was brought to light.”

Broussard also called for federal law that would provide “detailed procedures and penalties in cases of blatant police brutality. The unrest we are seeing today is what happens when the road to justice is too long and drawn-out. These uprisings are a result of our communities feeling as though, once again, nothing is going to be done.”

She also criticized President Trump for encouraging “alt-right” protesters at a deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a woman died after she was run over by a car and for other actions which she said he endangered black people, as well as his words and actions in the wake of the protests related to Floyd's death.

She said the NAACP is planning a public event in Lafayette to demonstrate support for the family of George Floyd, 46, killed in Minneapolis last week after an encounter with police. She said that's just in the planning stages, and requires the organization's national approval.

Guillory could not be reached for comment Wednesday.