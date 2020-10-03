The Not F****** Around Coalition, a self-described Black militia, amassed in droves and marched through downtown Lafayette on Saturday in a show of force and support for members of Lafayette's Black community after weeks of demonstrations and anger following the death of Trayford Pellerin in August.

The expected start of the march was marked by panic after a gun was accidentally fired in Parc Sans Souci before NFAC members arrived. Some people in the gathered crowd ran in fear and confusion after two loud bangs rang out. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a gun was accidentally fired and no injuries were reported.

One man, 26-year-old Terrance Jones, was arrested on counts of illegal discharge of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, the Sheriff’s Office said. The march was otherwise peaceful and conducted without incident.

NFAC leader John Jay Fitzgerald Johnson, known as Grandmaster Jay, gathered with several hundred NFAC members in the road near the Lafayette Public Library’s main branch and took a knee as law enforcement brought the scene at Parc Sans Souci under control, before taking to the streets.

Johnson addressed a crowd of several hundred at Parc Sans Souci, calling for Black people to stand united and for Lafayette’s Black community to have the conviction and confidence to stand up for themselves and demand equal treatment. He said NFAC members march armed to remind the public of Black people’s equal rights under the law.

“Last time I checked, the Constitution of the United States applies to everybody. Newsflash America: That includes Black people, too. Not sometimes. Not maybe perhaps. Not dependent on which one we decide to exercise. Not dependent on how you were raised. Not dependent on the fact you still think we’re the problem. It either applies to all of us or none of us,” Johnson said.

Johnson said America hasn’t been great for Black people historically, referencing President Donald Trump’s slogan of “Make America Great Again,” and he said it’s time for Black citizens to move forward and for allies to stand with them.

“The chosen people, the elect(ed) ... if you won’t move, we’re going to move you. It isn’t going one way or the other, you’re either going with us or you’re going with us,” he said.

Johnson encouraged the Lafayette crowd to consider arming themselves when demonstrating, to look more like the NFAC, instead of protesting with signs and songs. He said power respects power and lawfully arming yourself is one way to claim personal and group power.

“Marching didn’t work. Singing and s--- didn’t work. Holding hands didn’t work. Being kumbaya didn’t work. They didn’t pay no attention to that s--- because they still kept on killing us, didn’t they? So apparently we had to change up the game,” he said.

The NFAC leader referenced returning to Lafayette in the future but didn’t elaborate on specifics, adding that he’d like community members to start a local chapter of the NFAC.

The group marched as a show of solidarity for Black residents in the wake of the Lafayette police killing of Trayford Pellerin on Aug. 21, and as a response to threats from U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins. The threats were included in a Facebook post Higgins made Sept. 1, which was subsequently removed for violating the platform’s “Violence and Incitement” policies.

The post featured a photo of the NFAC marching in Louisville this summer with the threat that he’d “drop any 10 of you where you stand” if the group or similar outfits marched on Lafayette. Higgins then doubled down on the post after it was removed, saying he would let supporters know when it’s time to “gear up, mount up, and roll out.”

That post was also removed by Facebook.

Prior to Saturday’s march, Johnson demanded a public apology from Higgins.

Johnson said he was blindsided by Higgins’s social media post and NFAC was not previously focused on Lafayette. Higgins appeared to be responding to an Aug. 30 video by a Houston-based activist, Gerry Monroe, who — though unaffiliated with NFAC — warned Lafayette officials that NFAC was on its way. Monroe later said he had miscommunicated.

Higgins and Johnson seemed to make tentative peace after a phone call Tuesday, with Higgins offering to meet Johnson at Saturday’s rally, but that peace was shattered after Johnson published a recording of the phone call and stated Higgins was apologetic.

“I reached out in the interest of peace and reason. I offered a bridge of man to man communication. He burned that bridge,” Higgins said Thursday. “Nowhere in that conversation did I apologize, nor do I have any intention to do so.”

Johnson shot down the possibility of a future detente with Higgins a few hours after Higgins issued the statement. Asked in a publicly advertised and accessible conference call if he would continue to try to work with Higgins, Johnson replied, “I don’t work with Clay Higgins.”

“Don’t play victim to circumstances you create,” Johnson said. “It’s a poor excuse for a congressman who threatens you as citizens for exercising their constitutional rights. Or is it because I’m Black?”

Higgins, while unwilling to meet, said he supported the group’s rights to bear arms and peacefully assemble.

Johnson called out Higgins’s absence at the rally, gazing out over the crowd from Parc Sans Souci’s stage in silence while scanning the faces of the several hundred gathered and demanding Higgins or his affiliates come forward. No one did.

The NFAC organized and rose to public attention within the last year.

Johnson said in a Facebook Live interview with former Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux that NFAC is a “structured, organized militia,” composed mostly of U.S. military veterans who are legally allowed to own and carry their firearms. He said the group has a threefold mission focused on supporting Black people: protection, self-policing and education.

A group of about 20 White people armed with long guns gathered in a parking lot near Vermilion Street and Lee Avenue and stood across from Parc Sans Souci before the NFAC’s arrival. One man who would not give his name said they were “individual patriots,” not affiliated with any organization.

One man, 34-year-old Seth Boudreau, of Sunset, identified himself as a member of the “Boogaloo bois,” which is a loosely organized anti-government movement.

Boudreau said he helped organize the counterdemonstrators on Facebook, but that he did not know the others in the group very well. Unlike the others, Boudreau said he supports calls for police reform and is inclined to agree with NFAC’s message on racial injustice.

“I actually agree with NFAC on a lot of things. I just don’t approve of the way they are going around it. I think going around with that many people with guns is trying to intimidate people quite honestly,” said Boudreau, who was armed with a rifle and a gun strapped to his leg. “If they want to come out here and speak, there’s no reason to have guns to do that.”

Boudreau said the counterdemonstrators, despite their differences on some issues, united in their belief that their armed presence would help maintain peace. Still, a small group of White counterdemonstrators argued with local activists in Parc Sans Souci as NFAC members gathered near the library a few blocks away.

“You’re telling me that you’re here to protect me. But the people we pay to protect us, you don’t go against them. So when you come to my rallies, you say that blue lives matter, not Black lives matter,” said activist Roland Lewis, speaking into a microphone. “You’re not here to speak for me. You’re here to advocate for your people.”

The NFAC leader said the group isn’t affiliated with protesters or other organized movements, but welcomes groups to march behind them at a distance during displays. An organized group with the NAACP, Voice of the Experienced, and related groups marched behind the NFAC on Saturday. Carlos Harvin, LCG chief of minority affairs, marched with the group.

Carlos Harvin, Lafayette Consolidated Government chief of minority affairs, marched with the NAACP group and later addressed the crowd at Parc Sans Souci. Harvin welcomed the group to Lafayette on behalf of Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration and praised the group for their desire to show solidarity and take action. He called them the new “freedom fighters.”

“Grandmaster Jay, we also know you’re willing to find common ground with anyone, of any race, any color, any creed, who’s willing to put themselves under a power that is greater than all of us -- the power of almighty God,” Harvin said.

Not all locals took Harvin’s presence well. There were loud boos, people flipping the finger at the stage and shouts that Harvin was lying about the administration’s welcome to NFAC. At one point, Johnson called off NFAC members who moved in to vocal attendees to be quiet.

“These people are entitled to their own opinions. They have to live here,” he said.

Several of the demonstrators that marched with Harvin and the NAACP spilled over from a voter registration and solidarity event held at Parc Sans Souci in the lead up to the NFAC march and rally. The event was co-hosted by The Village and Unity 7 in collaboration with the Lafayette NAACP, the New Black Panther Party, Black Voters Matter and United Way Ballot.

Jamal Taylor, a local activist, said he was upset that access to the voter registration event was impeded by barricades and a security perimeter established by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with city police. Taylor said volunteer vehicles carrying supplies to the event also struggled to reach Parc Sans Souci.

Devon Norman, Lafayette NAACP young adult committee chair and a Village leader, said the voting drive was planned before NFAC’s demonstration but they welcomed the opportunity to partner with the militia.

“It’s an opportunity to show people what Black unity is and what Black power is. Black power is when Black people have the same kind of power other people have in this country. Black power is standing up for the rights of those who have been marginalized, not just Black people,” Norman said.

Norman said Saturday offered an opportunity to educate Black community members and others about their rights — to speak freely, assemble, legally carry weapons and vote. The organizer said Trayford Pellerin’s family believes in the civic process and alongside activists has encouraged people to “Vote for Tray.”

“For us to be able to get what we need to get as a whole and as a people, everybody has to be engaged in our civic processes. ... One of the oldest White supremacist tricks in the book is to make people believe their vote doesn’t matter and that it’s useless to vote,” Norman said.