The discovery of human remains in a wooded area in Terrebonne Parish has led to three arrests in St. Mary Parish, including two for murder, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office. this week has led to two arrests for murder.
The human remains were found Wednesday in the 5200 block of North Bayou Black Drive, according to Sheriff Timothy Soignet.
Detectives have been working closely with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff ‘s Office and the Morgan City Police Department, Soignet said, after receiving information about a homicide that occurred in Gibson. The investigation led detectives to the 5200 block of North Bayou Black Drive, where, with the assistance of Morgan City police and the Paterson Police K9 division, found the buried remains of a man.
Louisiana State University's FACES lab helped identity the individual however the identity is not being released at this time, pending DNA confirmation from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
TPSO secured arrest warrants for the following individuals: 34-year-old Alvin Fitch of Morgan City on one count of first-degree murder; 34-year-old Christopher Martin of Berwick on one count of first-degree murder; 26-year-old Chance Boudreaux of Morgan City on one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Martin and Fitch were taken into custody and are both being held without bond. Boudreaux was already in custody in Morgan City and is being held on $500,000 bond.