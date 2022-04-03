A pressure cooker malfunction caused a house fire last night in Scott, KATC reports.
The fire happened around 12:44 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Appaloosa Street in Scott, according to a statement from the Scott Fire Department.
An investigation revealed the fire began when a pressure cooker malfunctioned, starting a fire. The homeowner was alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke and a smoke detector tripping.
Upon arrival, the fire was quickly brought under control by firefighters.
No injuries were reported. The kitchen received moderate fire damage.