The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that occurred in the 500 block of Noah Daigle Road in the Richard Community west of Church Point.
Deputies were notified about the bodies at 8:25 p.m. Monday and responded to the residence, where a male and female victim were discovered deceased. Both victims were stabbed and it appears that robbery may have been a motive, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
The victims are identified as John B. Guillory and Lois M. Guillory, both 71 years old. The victims are related, but not married.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact detectives at 788-8720 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-8477.
“This is a rural, mostly quiet community. To see a crime of this nature in Richard is shocking” Sheriff KP Gibson said.
The investigation remains under investigation.