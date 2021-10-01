Two additional arrests have been made in a July 24 homicide in Lafayette.

Nineteen-year-old Zaveon Willis of Lafayette and a 17-year-old juvenile were apprehended Thursday by the Lafayette Police Special Investigation Unit. They have both been charged with principle to first-degree murder related to the death of 30-year-old Clifton J. Williams July 24 in the 2100 block of NE Evangeline Thruway.

Two other suspects were previously arrested in the case.

Jason Pradia Jr., 22, of Lafayette, was booked Sept. 5 on a count of principal to first-degree murder and a 17-year-old suspect was apprehended in a vehicle pursuit after the shooting on principal to second-degree murder, felony flight from an officer, hit and run driving, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, the statement said.

All suspects believed to be involved in the homicide have been apprehended, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department, but the investigation remains ongoing.