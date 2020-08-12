Lafayette Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside a home on South Refinery Street Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the 100 block of South Refinery Street around 6 a.m. and found the man deceased near the roadway. Few details were available, including a confirmed cause of death, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
A neighbor on the street said she woke up around 6 a.m. to use the bathroom and heard a loud ‘pop’ as she returned to bed. She thought the sound was a firecracker and was briefly curious, contemplating checking out the window, but decided it was best to keep to herself. Still drowsy, she returned to sleep, she said.
Less than an hour later she awoke to the sound of the neighbors’ dogs barking and looked outside to see the street swarming with police vehicles. At the end of a neighboring driveway a blue tarp was draped over a body, she said. Seeing the victim, the woman said she was relieved she didn’t look out her window earlier that morning.
“I would have been scared that I saw it and that they saw me see it. I don’t know who shot who. I don’t know what’s going on,” she said.
The woman declined to offer her name for privacy.
Police cleared the scene around 9:15 a.m. Barely 10 minutes later a small group of people gathered at the residence, trying to piece together what happened and whether their loved one was the victim killed. One woman told neighbors her husband had been staying at the residence and asked for information, but they had few details to offer.