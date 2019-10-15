The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has provided more details an incident at St. Thomas More High School.
On Oct. 9, deputies were called to in connection to a potential poisoning of a student at the school. The incident occurred at around 1:45 p.m.
The Sheriff's Office says that one juvenile has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery as a result of the investigation.
"Because this case involves multiple juveniles, and remains under investigation, no further information is available at this time," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Multiple people connected to the school have said a chemical was put into a students drink, possibly in retaliation for a bullying situation.
An internal investigation is also underway at St. Thomas More High School into what the Diocese of Lafayette called a "very serious incident." In a letter to parents, school officials did not elaborate on the incident, but did acknowledge an incident involving three students last week.