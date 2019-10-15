sirens stock police lights

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has provided more details an incident at St. Thomas More High School.

On Oct. 9, deputies were called to in connection to a potential poisoning of a student at the school. The incident occurred at around 1:45 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office says that one juvenile has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery as a result of the investigation.

"Because this case involves multiple juveniles, and remains under investigation, no further information is available at this time," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Multiple people connected to the school have said a chemical was put into a students drink, possibly in retaliation for a bullying situation. 

An internal investigation is also underway at St. Thomas More High School into what the Diocese of Lafayette called a "very serious incident." In a letter to parents, school officials did not elaborate on the incident, but did acknowledge an incident involving three students last week.

