Lafayette Police investigators have identified a suspect in a shooting that left a total of 12 people injured early Sunday morning in downtown Lafayette.
Carl Demark Thompson, 40, of New Iberia, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first degree murder and 1 count of illegal use of weapons, police said Monday morning.
Lafayette Police also said that the incident was not classified as a mass shooting. Investigators did not find any evidence to indicate it was a pre-planned event, police said.
Lafayette police responded to shots being fired around 1:43 a.m. in the 500 block of Jefferson Street. Festival International had wrapped up hours earlier, but downtown streets were still crowded.
Once on scene, officers shot at the suspect who was shooting at other individuals, police said. Because the incident involved officers shooting, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department has been called in to investigate.
Witnesses to the shooting described a chaotic scene, with dozens of people running northeast on Jefferson Street. Some of those hid behind a wall at the intersection with Garfield Street. Others ran to Buchanan Street to find shelter.
At least one bullet pierced a window at Jefferson Street Pub. Four witnesses said a person who was working at the pub was injured, but authorities would not confirm their statements.
This investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information about the incident can contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.