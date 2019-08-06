A Ville Platte motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Evangeline Parish.
Able Barlow Jr., 39, was killed Monday when he crashed into a 2011 Toyota Camry after the driver, 24-year-old Omesha Gallow, failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of La. 10 and Crimson Lane.
The collision happened about 5 p.m., as Barlow was traveling south on La. 10 near Crimson Lane, according to a release from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen.
Barlow sustained fatal injuries despite wearing an approved safety helmet, and was pronounced dead at a hospital, the release said.
Gallow and a passenger were both wearing seat belts and were uninjured. Impairment is not suspected from either Barlow or Gallow, and the crash remains under investigation.
The release didn’t indicate if Gallow will be cited.