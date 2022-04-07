Lafayette Police are investigation a shooting that took place Wednesday evening at the corner of Moss and Van Buren in Lafayette.
Officers responded to a report of shots being fired about 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Van Buren Drive, according to a statement from the department.
LPD said two vehicles were exchanging gunfire in the area. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.