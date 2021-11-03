A child injured by gunfire on East Simcoe Street Tuesday afternoon is in stable condition as of Wednesday morning, the Lafayette Police Department says.
Officers responded to the 2500 block of East Simcoe Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday and found the child injured. The juvenile was provided medical aid and then transferred to a hospital by ambulance. Investigators determined two adults were arguing in a parking lot when one fired multiple shots at the other; at least one bullet entered a nearby apartment and struck the juvenile, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
The child is in stable condition at a local hospital as of Wednesday morning, he said.
Anyoe with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.