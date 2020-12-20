A Lafayette woman suffered minor injuries in an overnight house fire sparked by burners used as a heat source.
The woman, who has not been identified by the Lafayette Fire Department, told authorities she awoke early Sunday morning to burning embers falling from the ceiling of her bedroom in the Sunnyside Lane home. She discovered her kitchen was on fire, left the home and alerted a neighbor, according to a Sunday afternoon press release.
Lafayette firefighters arrived at the house fire in the 200 block of Sunnyside Lane at about 2 a.m. Sunday. They were able to bring the fire under control within about 15 minutes, but the home sustained heavy fire damage.
Gas burners on the kitchen stove, which were being used to warm the home, sparked the fire, according to fire investigators, who ruled the fire an accident.
The Lafayette Fire Department reminds people to follow these safe practices to avoid house fires:
- Never use stove top or oven to heat your home.
- Plug space heaters directly in wall outlet.
- Keep space heaters 3 feet from combustibles
- Turn space heaters off when sleeping, leaving a room or not at home.