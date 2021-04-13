An Iberia Parish judge reduced the bond set for a New Iberia woman who was arrested in February in connection with the Quawan "Bobby" Charles case.

Janet Irvin was booked Feb. 9 with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and failure to report a missing child, and her bond was then set at $300,000 for the failure to report charge and $100,000 for the contributing charge.

Sixteenth Judicial District Judge Anthony Seleme reduced Irvin's bond Tuesday to $15,000 for the contributing to delinquency of minor charge, and $75,000 for failure to report a missing child, according to KATC.

Total bond now stands at $90,000 and she will be required to wear an ankle monitor and have no contact with the victim's family. She remains in custody at the Iberia Parish Jail.

Irvin is the woman that Charles' family says he left with when he disappeared from his father's Baldwin home on Oct. 30, 2020.

On Nov. 3, 2020, Charles' body was located in a drainage ditch along the headland, in a sugar cane field adjacent to Ed. Broussard Road near the Village of Loreauville in Iberia Parish.