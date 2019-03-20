Fire engulfs FEMA trailer abandoned on roadside
The Lafayette Fire Department is investigating after an outdated FEMA trailer was found burning near the intersection of Shadow Bluff Drive and Louisiana Avenue Wednesday.
Fire department spokesman Alton Trahan said the trailer was abandoned on the roadside and a passerby called in the fire around 11 a.m. It’s unclear how long the trailer was there, or who was towing the unit before it caught fire, he said.
Fire department investigators are working to determine who owns the trailer and what happened before the unit caught fire. They’re also investigating the fire’s cause, Trahan said.
The trailer is a total loss, he said.
Estherwood man airlifted to hospital after home engulfed in flames
An Estherwood man was airlifted to an area hospital after escaping his flame-engulfed home in a wheelchair Wednesday morning.
Acadia Parish Fire District 5 Chief Robert Touchet said the man’s single-family home was fully ablaze when fire crews arrived at the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue around 7:45 a.m. He said it took his men and support crews from Acadia Parish Fire District 8 a couple hours to extinguish the fire.
Touchet said the man was airlifted by Acadian AirMed to an area hospital with burns, but couldn’t speak to the severity of his condition. The home was completely destroyed by the fire.
“It’s a total loss,” he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office, Touchet said.
Two men arrested in multi-parish car chase Wednesday identified
Two men were arrested Wednesday after leading law enforcement officers on a nearly hour-long high-speed chase from Lake Charles to Lafayette.
Keith Anderson Harris, 35, of Jeanerette and Qwayland Michael, 28, of New Iberia were pursued after a trooper attempted to pull them over for a traffic violation about six miles west of the town of Iowa around 8 a.m., Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Derek Senegal said in a release.
Harris, the driver, led troopers on a chase along Interstate 10 from Calcasieu to Lafayette Parish. Troopers deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle, but they were unsuccessful.
Harris struck two vehicles when he exited I-10 onto Ambassador Caffery Parkway, crippling the 2013 Chevrolet Sonic he was driving. Harris and Michael fled the moving vehicle and ran toward a nearby hotel, where Michael was apprehended in the parking lot and Harris was found hiding in a maintenance closet inside the hotel, Senegal said.
No injuries were reported in the hit and run incidents.
Harris was charged with aggravated flight, resisting by flight, two counts of reckless operation, two counts of hit and run, passing on the shoulder, improper lane use, no driver’s license and no seat belt, Senegal said. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Michael was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for resisting by flight and an active warrant.
The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jennings Police Department, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit, the release said.
Broussard woman accused of leaving children in unlocked, running vehicle while she played video poker
A Broussard woman was arrested for reportedly leaving her two children unattended in a running vehicle while she was inside a truck stop casino.
Tara Jackson, 37, was booked on two counts of child desertion Tuesday for leaving her 1-year-old and 5-year-old children in her vehicle for roughly an hour and a half while she played video poker at a truck stop casino in the 1300 block of Evangeline Thruway, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
The vehicle was left running and the doors were unlocked while the children were inside, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Maj. Ginny Higgins said in a release. Deputies responded to the casino around 3 p.m. after the children were seen inside the vehicle.
Deputies removed the children from the vehicle, and they were later placed into the custody of a guardian. Jackson was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, Higgins said.
Church Point man accused in Crowley bank robbery
A Church Point man was accused of robbing the IberiaBank on North Parkerson Avenue in Crowley Wednesday, KATC reports.
Joshua Jenkins, 30, was arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said. Jenkins is being held on $500,000 bond.
Broussard said Jenkins walked into the bank around noon and presented a note demanding money. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Broussard reported earlier in the day detectives had a photo of the suspect and a man had been apprehended nearby. He said a photo lineup would be performed to confirm if the suspect was the robber in question.