Editor Peter Kovacs: This is part of our mission -- to serve Louisiana and fight for information you deserve

In Iberia Parish, with a shameful history of brutal and racist law enforcement, folks were naturally suspicious in 2014 when Victor White III, 22, turned up dead while handcuffed in the back of a patrol car.
The coroner said White committed suicide with a handgun he had concealed while being arrested. The FBI looked into his death, and did not file any charges. But their inquiry became part of a sprawling probe of the sheriff’s department, which oversaw a reign of terror, chiefly against black residents of New Iberia. In all, 11 deputies pleaded guilty and the sheriff himself went on trial, but he was acquitted in 2016.
The residents of Iberia Parish were left to pick up the tab for the sins of Sheriff Louis Ackal’s deputies, chiefly in the form of legal settlements with the victims of their brutal and abusive conduct. One of those settlements was with Shandell Bradley, who sued on behalf of herself and White’s minor child.
The Advocate set out to find out how much the White settlement cost the taxpayers of Iberia Parish. Our reporter John Simerman filed a request for the payout under Louisiana’s public records law but was denied the amount, because a federal judge had sealed it. We argued in court for its disclosure. The sheriff did not object, though Bradley did.
That launched a two-year court fight in which The Advocate joined forces with our partner KATC-TV. Louisiana’s Public Records Law allows any citizen to look over and copy government records, with reasonable exceptions for private medical information or some documents related to public safety.
But it often falls to media companies to take up the fight, which can be costly.
The case first went before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick Hanna, who ruled that the information was private. That forced our attorney, Scott Sternberg, to take the matter to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. That court overturned the ruling in a blistering, unanimous ruling that criticized Hanna for “relying on erroneous conclusions of law and misapplying the law to the facts."
Finally this month, a new records request revealed a $325,000 payout for White’s death. That’s nearly $5 for every man, woman and child in Iberia Parish – a lot of money for the settlement of a single case.
Government secrecy nurtures corruption and incompetence, and part of our mission to serve Louisiana includes fighting for open records.
