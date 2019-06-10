A man has been arrested for attempted second-degree murder following a Thursday shooting involving a juvenile in Abbeville.
LaDaedick Narcisse, 25, of Abbeville, was arrested Friday night for attempted second-degree murder and several other charges, according to a news release from the Abbeville Police Department.
A 16-year-old, who is not being identified because of his age, involved in the shooting was arrested Thursday night and charged with attempted second-degree murder, according to the release.
The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. Thursday near Vernon and Schlessinger streets in Abbeville. Officers recovered several casings in the area and were able to arrest the juvenile that night.
Narcisse was arrested at his home in Live Oak Manor Apartments Friday night. Officers found marijuana and a stolen handgun during the arrest, according to the release.
In addition to the attempted second-degree murder charge, Narcisse is facing the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm, possession with the intent to distribute schedule 1 drugs, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of a stolen firearm.
Narcisse and the 16-year-old had been in an "ongoing feud" for over a month, according to the Abbeville Police Department.