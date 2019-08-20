Two officers with the Lafayette Police Department suffered moderate injuries Thursday night after being dragged by a suspect's vehicle while responding to a domestic dispute.
The police officers were treated at a local hospital and have since been discharged, according to Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, spokeswoman for the Lafayette Police Department. Neither will return to work until being cleared by a doctor, she said.
Dugas would not identify the injured officers, except to say both are women.
The incident happened while the officers were responding to a domestic disturbance at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Belle Dame Drive.
When they arrived, the officers learned from a victim involved in the dispute that the suspect had just fled the scene.
The suspect, Francois Scricca Jr., returned to the scene soon after. Scricca refused to exit the vehicle when officers told him to do so, and as they tried to subdue him, he put his vehicle in reverse and hit the gas, according to Dugas.
She declined to say how long the officers were dragged by the vehicle or what injuries they suffered as a result, citing the ongoing investigation.
Scricca, 31, was arrested following "a pursuit in the city" that ended on West Second Street, according to Dugas.
He was charged with two counts of felony battery of a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer with force/violence, second-offense OWI and multiple active warrants. He was taken to the hospital before being booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
The incident wasn't publicly discussed by the police department until days later when the Police Association of Lafayette shared details in a Facebook post.
"We wouldn't just tell you another officer got hurt unless it was circumstances that were major like a shooting," Dugas said. "I mean, this is major, but we don't send out press releases for things like this to respect the privacy of our officers."