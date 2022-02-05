CrimeSceneStockImage.040319
Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

A man and woman were injured in a Lafayette shooting on Friday night.

Lafayette Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting around the 100 block of Hebert Road at roughly 11 p.m. Friday and found a male and female victim suffering from gunshot wounds a few blocks away, in the 100 block of Newport Drive, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Email Katie Gagliano at kgagliano@theadvocate.com

View comments