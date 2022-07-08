Over two years after a Lafayette father was shot to death on Joan Street, two men have been arrested on charges tied to his death.
Nathan Carter, 41, and Jacoldy Fox, 32, both of Lafayette, were served warrants for second-degree murder and principal to second-degree murder, respectively, in the death of 26-year-old Telvis Benjamin, who was fatally shot on May 30, 2020.
Benjamin was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Joan Street around 11 p.m. and was taken to an area hospital where he died.
The 26-year-old, who had one daughter, was remembered in his obituary as someone who was there when others were in need and who lived as his authentic self.
“T-Unk was the big brother that thought he knew it all. You couldn’t tell him anything! He was always right…Telvis also brought wisdom, joy, laughter, and realness to all that knew him,” his loved ones wrote in his obituary.
Warrants for Carter and Fox were first issued in the case in March, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green told The Acadiana Advocate.
Carter and Fox were already in law enforcement custody in other parishes when the warrants were issued. Carter was in jail in Avoyelles Parish and Fox was in jail in Jefferson Davis Parish, Green said. The accused won’t be transferred to Lafayette until those cases are resolved; instead, they’ll be shuttled to Lafayette as necessary for court appearances, Green said.
Fox was in custody on two contempt of court warrants. The contempt warrants stemmed from charges of misdemeanor theft, criminal trespassing, felony simple burglary and felony criminal damage to property related to a February 2019 arrest, Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said.
Fox is currently being held at the Tensas Correctional Facility, Green said.
The Acadiana Advocate has reached out to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office to learn more about Carter’s charges in the parish.
Green said she couldn’t share specifics about what evidence finally allowed detectives to secure arrest warrants in the case, but said community support and cooperation are crucial to solving homicide cases. When community members withhold information, whether out of concern for repercussions or for other reasons, it can make cracking cases difficult, she said.
The department is glad to be able to offer a first step toward justice for Benjamin’s family, the spokesperson said.
“It’s a great feeling to make that arrest because we’re able to give this mother closure. For two years, this mother just had to sit in limbo and wait for us to be able to get enough to bring her son’s murderers, to serve justice to them,” Green said.