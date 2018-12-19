A 41-year-old Opelousas man died Tuesday night while standing in the middle of LA 3043 near National Road in St. Landry Parish.
Kelwin Cassimere stopped his 2003 Cadillac on the road, partially in both lanes, shortly after 9:30 p.m., State Police say. He then got out of the vehicle into the southbound lane of traffic as a 2013 Toyota approached. The other driver veered right to avoid Cassimere’s vehicle, which was facing north with the headlights on, but struck Cassimere in doing so.
Cassimere was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he may have been intoxicated, but won’t make that determination until after toxicology analysis.