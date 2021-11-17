A St. Landry Parish mother and son were arrested this week in a drug bust that netted illegal substances, cash and weaponry. Arrested were Michael Lamar Colomb, 39, and Grace Barnes, 61, both of St. Landry Parish.
The St. Landry Sheriff’s Office said Colomb was charged with two counts of transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, three counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substances, five counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances, two counts of illegal possession of weapons in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, unlawful use of body armor, two counts of possession of firearms by a person with a protective order and a traffic charge. No bond was set Wednesday.
Barnes, 61, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I CDS, five counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II CDS, transactions involving proceeds from drug sales, illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of CDS. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $48,000.
In an issued statement, Sheriff Bobby J. Guidoz said narcotics officers had received information about illegal drug sales and drug activity at various places in the parish. Narcotics officers did additional surveillance and conducted undercover operations to identify Colomb as a “major source” of illegal narcotics in the parish.
More arrests were expected.
Recovered were a Desert Eagle .50 caliber handgun, a .22-caliber revolver, an Intratec 9 mm Model Tec-9, a .40-caliber Model 22 Glock, AR-15 rifles, .12-guage shotgun, 44 Magnum Pistol, 38 Derringer Pistol, .38 Revolver and ballistic vest, authorities said.
Drugs recovered included high-grade marijuana, methamphetamine, MDMA tablets, Oxycodone, Narco Pills, “crack” cocaine, powder cocaine and assorted drug paraphernalia. The street value was estimated at $58,000. Detectives found $16,225 in cash.