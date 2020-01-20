A Maurice woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting her husband in the back following an argument.
Deputies from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call about 4:40 p.m. Sunday regarding a shooting on Roper Road in Maurice, according to Drew David, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound in his back, along with a witness who made the call to police. The witness and the victim were working on a truck when the witness heard a loud pop sound, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. The witness ran around the truck to see the victim lying on the ground and the victim's wife standing, holding a handgun, according to the statement. He said the wife ran back into the house with the weapon.
Deputies arranged transportation for the victim to a local hospital. They then set up a perimeter and negotiated with the wife, 54-year-old Pamela Richard, to surrender.
She was taken into custody without incident, according to the statement, and told deputies she had been having a verbal altercation with her husband. She the went into the house, retrieved a handgun and shot him, according to the VPSO statment.
Richard has been charged with attempted second-degree murder. Her husband is hospitalized with a single gunshot wound and indications are that his injury is not life-threatening.