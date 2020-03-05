The Lafayette Fire Department is responding to a major structure fire at South Chestnut and Sixth streets in Lafayette.
The call came in about 10:51 a.m., according to Alton Trahan, spokesman for the fire department. Firefighters responded within five minutes and it appeared that the font porch was burning. However, he said the fire was into the attic of the building by the time firefighters were able to get inside.
There were at least five fire trucks and 20 firefighters on the scene at 11:30 a.m.
Trahan said the department was familiar with the blighted property and has received multiple complaints over the years, he said, of people sleeping on the porch of the unoccupied house.
He said this property is the last in a number of vacant homes in the neighborhood to be destroyed by fire.
Firefighters don't believe anyone was in the house at the time.
We have a team on the scene and will provide updates.