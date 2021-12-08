Two people were injured in a Lafayette burglary on Wilkie Street Wednesday afternoon, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Officers were responding to a burglary in progress at a residence in the 200 block of Wilkie Street when a weapon was discharged and two people were injured. The individuals suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and received treatment at an area hospital, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
No officers discharged their weapons. Three people have been taken into custody in relation to the burglary and shooting, Green said.