A 62-year-old Iberia Parish man has been convicted of raping a 12-year-old relative of a friend, District Attorney Bo Duhe’s office announced on Friday.
The victim testified at trial that Peter Derouen raped her over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2015, according to a news release. She also testified that Derouen had been molesting her since she was 8 years old.
The jury announced its verdict on Jan. 24, after a weeklong trial.
Conviction for molestation of a juvenile under 13 years old results in a prison sentence ranging from 25 to 99 years under Louisiana's sentencing guidelines.