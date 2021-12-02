Multiple people were injured in a five-car crash in Lafayette Thursday night that was the result of a police chase of a driver who stole a vehicle in Duson, authorities said.
The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Bertrand Drive and Devalcourt Street.
Multiple people were taken to the hospital with injuries, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
No other details about the crash were immediately available.
Bertrand Drive was closed off as of 8 p.m. as LPD continued their investigation.