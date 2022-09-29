Crime scene
The man accused of supplying a Eunice 17-year-old with the drugs that caused his fatal overdose has been arrested on murder, the Eunice Police Department said.

Isaiah Brett Carrier, 19, of Eunice, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder tied to the Sept. 12 overdose. The 17-year-old boy was found by family members unresponsive in his bed on Sept. 12 and taken to Acadian Medical Center in Eunice. The teen was transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital, where he died, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said in a statement.

Preliminary toxicology reports indicated fentanyl was present in his system.

Investigators determined Carrier supplied the teen with the drugs that led to his overdose, Fontenot said.

