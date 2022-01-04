Lafayette police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Northwest Evangeline Thruway business at gunpoint Monday night.

The man entered a business in the 2000 block of Northwest Evangeline Thruway just before 7:40 p.m., pulled out a pistol and demanded cash, the Lafayette Police Department said in a press release. He then fled on foot with an unspecified amount of cash and merchandise.

Police say the suspect is a Black man who wore a black hooded sweatshirt, white tennis shoes, a multi-colored beanie hat and a black face mask at the time of the robbery.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.