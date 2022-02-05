An 8-year-old boy sustained burn injuries after accidentally setting a fire in a motel room on Northeast Evangeline Thruway.
Lafayette firefighters responded to the Motel 6 at 2216 NE Evangeline Thruway at 12:33 p.m. Saturday after reports of a fire. Smoke was coming from a second floor motel room when firefighters arrived and the occupants – an adult and four children – were safely outside, Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
The room’s sprinklers were on and had extinguished the fire with only light smoke remaining when firefighters reached the room. The room’s bed sustained heavy fire damage, he said.
Investigators determined the family was sleeping in the room when the 8-year-old boy accidentally started a fire while playing with a lighter and paper near the edge of the bed. The boy woke his family members and they attempted to extinguish the fire before evacuating the room, Trahan said.
The boy sustained burns to his hand and face and was treated at the scene by emergency responders with Acadian Ambulance, he said.