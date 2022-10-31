An Arnaudville man was arrested over the weekend, accused of shooting a neighbor in the leg while trying to shoot the man's dog.
Joshua Boudreaux, 42, was booked with negligent injury and illegal use of weapons. He's a member of the St. Landry Parish School Board.
An investigation revealed that Boudreaux shot toward his neighbor’s dog, which was on his property, and struck the neighbor instead. The neighbor who was standing in his own backyard sustained a minor injury to his leg and was transported to an area hospital. Boudreaux informed the deputies that he was the one who called the incident in, and had the shooting recorded on his home security system.
Deputies reviewed a video that showed that the dog was on the property of Boudreaux when he grabbed his firearm and approached the dog as it began to flee by backing up. Boudreaux then fired one round from his firearm and the projectile ricocheted off of a piece of concrete and struck the owner of the dog. Boudreaux told deputies that law enforcement and animal control had been at his home on numerous occasions and even picked up the dog because of its aggressive behavior.
Boudreaux told deputies he has a child with disabilities who loves dogs and feared for her safety.
Boudreaux’s neighbor said he was picking up trash in his back yard when he heard a “bang” and realized he had been shot. The neighbor advised deputies that Boudreaux had no right to shoot his dog but would drop the charges if Boudreaux would write a check to him for $100,000. When deputies advised the victim that no check was going to be given to him, the victim stated he was not dropping charges.
Boudreaux said he did not see the neighbor in his yard prior to him shooting toward the dog.