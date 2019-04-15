One person is dead and 17-year-old is in custody following a shooting Saturday night in New Iberia, according to KATC.
New Iberia Police say that the incident occurred about 7:30 pm Saturday in the 1300 block of St. Jude Street.
Officers say that a male victim was located lying in the parking lot of T & B Grocery suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim has been identified by police as 21-year-old Michael Hypolite of New Iberia. Police say he died as a result of his injuries.
While on scene, police say they were able to locate and arrest a suspect in connection with the shooting. Seventeen-year-old Marlin D. Pernell of New Iberia was arrested and booked on a charge of second-degree murder. He is held in the Iberia Parish Jail with a bond set at $700,000.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.