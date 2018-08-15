A Lafayette man has been cited by state wildlife agents for making fake distress calls on Monday while boating in Pointe Coupee Parish, prompting emergency crews to search by boat and from the air.
Benjamin T. Becnel made several distress call throughout the day on Monday prompting emergency responses from the U.S. Coast Guard, the state's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, LDWF spokesman Adam Einck reported on Wednesday.
Einck said Becnel told authorities he was just "fooling around" when he made the fake calls for help. Becnel was cited for criminal mischief which carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $500.
The first distress call was made on Monday afternoon in the vicinity of False River, Einck said. Agents with the U.S. Coast Guard responded but reported they they didn't see anyone on the water in need of rescue.
Another distress call was made Monday evening to the Coast Guard on False River near Oscar. That time, the U.S. Coast Guard deployed a search and rescue mission by air and the LDWF and Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office also aided in the search by water.
Authorities made contact with Becnel around 10 p.m. Monday, whom they had seen on his boat earlier that day. During questioning, Einck said, Becnel admitted to agents and deputies he made the fake distress calls by VHF radio from his boat.