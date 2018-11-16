Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber on Friday released additional details about how he wants to use a half-cent, parish-wide sales tax he has proposed on the Dec. 8 ballot.

Garber has pledged in a “covenant with voters” to use the money to beef up personnel at every municipal police department in the parish, the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office.

The proceeds would also pay for more Sheriff’s Office deputies, pay raises for existing deputies and for new equipment and other capital needs, according to the covenant, that Garber filed with the Clerk of Court.

Garber also wants to use the money to service outstanding debt and to cover pension liabilities.

The covenant stipulates that “any interested taxpayer of Lafayette Parish” could turn to the courts to remedy any violations of the terms of the agreement.

The tax, which would replace a one-cent sales tax currently collected only in the unincorporated parish. It would generate about $25 million annually and increase revenues of the Sheriff’s Office by more than 30 percent.

Garber had not offered much detail about what he intends to do with that money, beyond promising to split it between the Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette Police Department.

The revenue split with other agencies would occur through intergovernmental agreements.

Such an agreement with Lafayette Consolidated Government would provide $500 per month each for the police chief and deputy chief and $350 for every POST-certified officer, according to the covenant. Alternatively, the Sheriff’s Office would fully fund 20 police officers.

Other municipalities and the UL-Lafayette police force would receive the same rates for its top two officials, plus $250 for each officer, without the option of full funding for a designated number of officers. The City Marshal’s Office would get $250 for each full-time deputy.

Garber told The Advocate in June that his assessment of police personnel needs throughout the parish were “based a lot on my judgment and my experience.” He and the Lafayette Police union promoted the sales tax over the summer as way to meet an “FBI standard” for manpower, although no such standard exists.

Critics, such as City-Parish Councilman Jay Castille, have derided the proposal as a “political ploy.”