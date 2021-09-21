Three men were arrested in New Iberia after officers responded to a shooting and located one victim inside a home where illegal activity was taking place, New Iberia Police said.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Mixon Street around 7:25 p.m. Saturday in reference to reports of gunfire and learned one man was shot. Bystanders said a child in a nearby residence had been shot and when no one answered at the home, officers forced entry.
Instead of a child, officers found another man suffering from a gunshot wound. No children were injured, New Iberia Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said in a statement.
Both men suffered moderate injuries; as of Tuesday afternoon, one remained hospitalized in stable condition and the second had been released, she said.
After entering the home, officers acquired a search warrant and recovered narcotics and weapons inside the home, including 11 pounds of suspected marijuana, six weapons and $1,440 in cash. Three men inside the residence were arrested, but it’s not believed they were involved in the shooting at this time, Hughes said.
Shannon Phillips was arrested on a count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, four counts of possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and monies from drug proceeds.
Nakaven Chavalier was arrested on a count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, four counts of possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
Kendra Randall was arrested on a count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, four counts of possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and obstruction of justice.
No suspects have been arrested in the shooting that injured the two men.
If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS if you wish to be anonymous.