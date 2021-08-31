A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking across Louisiana Highway 339 in Vermilion Parish on Monday night, Louisiana State Police said.
Louis D. Baudoin, 84, of Abbeville, was walking east across the northbound lane of Louisiana Highway 339 near Louisiana Highway 338 around 8:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2007 Toyota Camry, police say.
Baudoin was pronounced dead by the Vermilion Parish Coroner's Office. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis.
The driver of the Toyota Camry submitted a breath sample which indicated no presence of alcohol and no signs of impairment at the time of the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt and sustained no injuries, LSP said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Nearly 70 percent of pedestrian fatalities occur at night.
LSP urges the public to be extra cautious while walking near roads. Wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions and walking a safe distance from the road can reduce pedestrian-related crashes.