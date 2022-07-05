A Scott man has died as a result of a crash that took place about 7 p.m. Monday on Gloria Switch Road, near Desoto Road.
Police said 18-year-old Robert Salsman was traveling east on Gloria Switch Road when he crossed the center lane and struck a cement culvert.
Salsman suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Police said there was no evidence alcohol was a factor in the crash but a toxicology test was conducted and results are pending.
Police said the crash is under investigation.