A juvenile is in stable condition after being shot Saturday morning in Broussard.
Broussard Police responded around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 100 block of Ned L Street.
Police arrived when told a juvenile was shot when gunfire was reported at the residence, said the department.
The juvenile was transported to a hospital in stable condition, said the department.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.