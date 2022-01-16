sirens stock police lights

A juvenile is in stable condition after being shot Saturday morning in Broussard.

Broussard Police responded around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to a shooting in the 100 block of Ned L Street.

Police arrived when told a juvenile was shot when gunfire was reported at the residence, said the department.

The juvenile was transported to a hospital in stable condition, said the department.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

