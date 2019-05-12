St. Martinville councilman says he'll resign after mayor's husband allegedly violates protective order again
Craig Prosper, a St. Martinville city councilman, is planning to announce his resignation next week, according to KATC.
Prosper said his decision came after Mayor Melinda Mitchell’s husband, Lawrence Mitchell, was arrested for the third time for violating a protective order — then was released hours later after posting only $500 in bond.
The story was first reported in the Daily Iberian.
The protective order, set in January after Mitchell was accused of assaulting Prosper, orders that Mitchell stay at least 100 yards away from Prosper at all times.
Within hours of its issuance, Mitchell was accused of violating it. This time, he allegedly violated it again during a city council meeting last week.
“He walked into the meeting with his hands in his pocket and they thought he had a gun,” Prosper said. “I asked the mayor to stop the meeting and ask him to leave and she didn’t do anything.”
Prosper said Lawrence Mitchell hasn’t been prosecuted on the first two violations, either. This was his third alleged violation and his bond was only $500, Prosper said.
“It’s ridiculous if we can't protect the people in our community,” Prosper said. “I’m not going to walk around the town and feel like I need to have a gun in my possession all the time to protect myself.”
Prosper said he is resigning as soon as someone can replace him.
“It’s my family, I’m worried for my family and their safety. Its just pitiful that we have to go through this,” Prosper said. “I have no protection from judicial system. It’s costing way too much money and too much time and its a burden on my family to worry about their safety.”
One teen killed, another injured in Opelousas hit and run
A 16-year-old Opelousas girl is dead and her brother injured after a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.
Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said Princess Washington died in the accident that happened at Church and Main streets.
She was riding in a car with her brother when another car allegedly ran a red light and crashed into their vehicle, the chief said.
The driver of that car, whom police identified as Floydiece Washington, fled the scene in another vehicle, leaving her vehicle there. A warrant is out for her arrest on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. She is no relation to the Washington teens.
Princess Washington’s 19-year-old brother sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital, the chief said.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Floydiece Washington, they are asked to call Opelousas Police at 948-2500.