Man shot in face during child custody exchange at Planet Fitness Wednesday night, LPD says
One man was arrested after police say a child custody exchange ended in gunfire in the Planet Fitness parking lot on Northeast Evangeline Thruway on Wednesday night.
Bryant Batiste, 27, and the victim were arguing in the gym’s parking lot around 9 p.m. when Batiste drew a handgun and shot the 32-year-old man in the face. First responders provided first aid to the injured man and he was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a statement from Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
Batiste, of Lafayette, was arrested on a count of attempted second-degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Sheriff: Opelousas man arrested in drive-by after threatening to kill woman in harassing texts
An Opelousas man was arrested on attempted murder charges after sheriff’s deputies say he tried to kill a woman after sending her a series of threatening text messages.
Terry Johnson, 22, of Opelousas, was arrested Tuesday on five counts of attempted second-degree murder and a count of cyberstalking in a September drive-by shooting. His bond is currently set at $252,500, a statement from St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux.
Detectives determined Johnson had been harassing the victim with text messages threatening to kill her or inflict serious bodily harm. In one message, Johnson told the victim “he hoped she enjoyed her last night breathing,” the sheriff’s office statement said.
On Sept. 22, soon after the victim received the messages, a drive-by shooting targeted the home where the victim was staying in the 200 block of Pavy Road. Two adults and three juveniles were inside the home at the time of the shooting, Thibodeaux said.
Warrants were issued for Johnson’s arrest and he was apprehended and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on Tuesday.
Eunice man indicted on murder charge in brother's homicide
A St. Landry Parish grand jury Tuesday indicted a Eunice man in the September shooting death of his brother.
Jonah Gobert, 29, was charged on a count of second-degree murder in the death of his brother, 35-year-old Benjamin Hurks, on Sept. 8. A second-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of parole or suspension of sentence.
Gobert is accused of shooting Hurks in the head.
Eunice police officers responded to an apartment at 821 Beulah St., where Gobert is listed as living, and found Hurks unresponsive around 8 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office, a statement from the Eunice Police Department said.
Gobert was inside the apartment “crying out loudly” when officers arrived and was taken to an area hospital for treatment of an unrelated illness. A .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the apartment and Gobert was arrested in his brother’s death after being released from the hospital, the release said.
17-year-old arrested in May shooting death of Crowley teenager
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested in the May shooting death of another teenager in Crowley.
The suspect, who police did not name, was arrested Wednesday on a count of second-degree murder in the death of Emori Carter and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said in a statement. The juvenile suspect’s bond has been set at $1 million.
Emori died after being shot multiple times near the intersection of West 10th Street and North Western Avenue in Crowley on May 15. The shooting happened around 12:09 a.m. Medical personnel responded to the shooting but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, Broussard said.
Emori’s shooting was the first reported homicide in Crowley in 2020.