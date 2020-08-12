A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday in Crowley’s third recorded homicide of 2020, police say.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Harry Fusilier Street around 7 a.m. after gunshots were reported and found a 15-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Acadian Ambulance was called but officers transported the boy to a local hospital because of the severity of his injuries, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.
The boy later died at the hospital. The Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office transported his body to the Calcasieu Forensics Laboratory for an autopsy.
This is Crowley’s third recorded homicide of the year, Broussard said.
On May 15, a juvenile boy was shot and killed near the intersection of West 10th Street and North Western Avenue. On July 7, Malik Broussard was shot and killed on West 8th Street. Jarvis Vonkeith Harmon Jr., 21, was booked on a count of second-degree murder in Broussard’s death.
If anyone has information on the Tuesday homicide, they are asked to contact Crowley Police at 337-783-1234 or CrimeStoppers of Acadia Parish at (337) 789-TIPS.